Russia plans to make 5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine per month in December-January, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told reporters on Wednesday.

“According to the schedule, [enterprises] are expected to reach their full capacity in December or January. <…>The capacity should be about 5 million per month, maybe even more. If that is the case, the entire country will be provided with the appropriate drug within a year,” he said.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

