Russia offers to establish an organization with the participation of Russia, the US, EU states and other countries in order to resolve the issues in the Persian Gulf, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Thursday during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

“I would like to remind you that following this logic, Russia has come up with the concept of ensuring collective security in the Persian Gulf in July of this year. I think that taking into account the volatile and unpredictable situation in the region, the idea remains topical. We offer to put aside our differences and mutual claims and to establish an organization for security and cooperation in the region basically from scratch, which would include the Gulf States and which could involve Russia, China, the US, the EU, India and other interested states as observers,” he said.

On July 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry introduced a concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf region.

The concept includes forming an initiative group to organize an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf area, which would lead to the establishment of an organization for security and cooperation in the region. Besides, Moscow offered to establish demilitarized zones in the region, abandon permanent deployment of units of non-regional states and establish military hotlines.

Earlier, during a joint press conference on the outcomes of the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the Russian initiative. He added that Iran offers to create a coalition on security in the Persian Gulf, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait under the auspices of the UN.