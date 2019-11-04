BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 A.M.) – The Russian military is currently negotiating the lease of the Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

According to the publication, the Russian military is interested in leasing the Qamishli Airport for a duration of 49 years.

“The reason for the need to rent another military airfield in Syria for almost half a century is unknown, especially since the Al-Qamishli airfield is located only 500km from the Russian Hmeimim Airbase; however, experts believe that it will be a kind of control center for American missiles stationed in the Middle East,” the publication said.

“If we allow the deployment of Russian air defense and missile defense systems in the Al-Qamishli area, then American missiles, if the latter are deployed in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, etc., will be intercepted long before they are launched towards Russia ” a specialist told Avia.Pro.

Moscow has not yet made any official statements on this subject.

The Qamishli Airport is currently under the control of the Syrian state; it was previously isolated in northeastern Syria during the U.S.’ large presence in the region.

