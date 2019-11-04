BEIRUT, LÍBANO (7:50 a.m.) – El ejército ruso actualmente está negociando el arrendamiento del aeropuerto de Qamishli en el noreste de Siria, informó la publicación de aviación rusa Avia.Pro, citando el Observatorio Sirio de Derechos Humanos (SOHR).
Según la publicación, el ejército ruso está interesado en arrendar el aeropuerto de Qamishli por una duración de 49 años.
“Se desconoce el motivo de la necesidad de alquilar otro aeródromo militar en Siria durante casi medio siglo, especialmente porque el aeródromo Al-Qamishli se encuentra a solo 500 km de la base aérea rusa Hmeimim; sin embargo, los expertos creen que será un tipo de control centro de misiles estadounidenses estacionados en el Medio Oriente “, dijo la publicación.
“Si permitimos el despliegue de la defensa aérea rusa y los sistemas de defensa antimisiles en el área de Al-Qamishli, entonces los misiles estadounidenses, si estos últimos se despliegan en Arabia Saudita, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, etc., serán interceptados mucho antes de ser lanzados hacia Rusia “un especialista le dijo a Avia.Pro.
Moscú aún no ha hecho ninguna declaración oficial sobre este tema.
El aeropuerto de Qamishli está actualmente bajo el control del estado sirio; anteriormente se aisló en el noreste de Siria durante los EE. UU. ‘ Gran presencia en la región.
