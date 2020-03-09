Units of the Russian military police escorted 13 Turkish convoys to Turkey’s observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria during the past day, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

“A special round-the-clock communications channel has been established to ensure real-time coordination between the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties and the Turkish side. During the day, units of the Russian military police escorted 13 Turkish convoys to the deployments sites of the Turkish army’s observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone,” he said.

Zhuravlev recalled that under the Russian-Turkish agreements a ceasefire had been declared in the Idlib de-escalation zone from 00:01 on March 6. “No shelling attacks by Ankara-controlled illegal armed groups were reported in the past day. Nevertheless, two ceasefire violations by units of the Islamic Party of Turkestan and Jahbat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia), which are not controlled by Turkey, were reported in the settlements of Ain al-Nwar and Tanjara in the Latakia governorate,” he said.

A regular joint Russia-Turkish patrol mission was conducted in the al-Hasakah governorate. The Russian military police continued patrol missions along five routes in the Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah governorates. Russia’s air force conducted an aerial patrolling from the Metras airfield.

Apart from that, according to Zhuravlev, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian operations and delivered a total of 1.98 tonnes of food products to settlements in the al-Hasakah and al-Quneitra governorates. As many as 305 Syrians in the settlements of Kobani in the Aleppo governorate and al-Qamishli in the al-Hasakah governorate received medical assistance from Russian military doctors.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

Source: TASS

