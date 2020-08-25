BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Russian military was conducting a patrol along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4 Highway) this morning, when their forces were attacked by militants inside the Idlib Governorate.

The militant forces aligned with Turkey posted a photo of the Russian military convoy after it came under attack this morning; it shows one of the vehicles partially on top of a median along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway.

The attack was believed to have been carried out by the militant forces that are currently in control of several areas along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway, especially near the administrative borders of Latakia and Idlib.

تنسيقيات المسلحين تعلن عن استهداف آلية عسكرية روسية من قبل الجماعات المسلحة خلال تسير دورية مشتركة مع الاتراك على طريق M4 حلب – اللاذقية pic.twitter.com/zwOpVzK2cz — Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) August 25, 2020

The Russian military has yet to respond to this latest attack; however, they often respond shortly after these incidents, whether through airstrikes or a ground assault.

Last week, the Russian military destroyed Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s underground weapons factory that was used to develop armed drones.