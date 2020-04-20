BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Russian Federation is seeking a way to break the ongoing naval blockade of Venezuela.
According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, Russia is ready to break the blockade on Venezuela and will use any naval means necessary to do so.
“As follows from the data provided by the Venezuelan authorities, Russia is ready to provide the Bolivarian Republic with the necessary support and assistance if the United States wants to arrange a sea blockade of this country. Given the remoteness of Russia from Venezuela, experts do not exclude that Moscow can send its fleet to this region, moreover, we are talking not only about warships, but also submarines,” Avia.Pro reported.
Avia.Pro, citing an official source from the Venezuelan authorities, said that “we must return to the issue of the U.S. blockade around Venezuela, which is supposedly aimed at blocking drug trafficking from this country. Our analysis shows that Washington’s accusations and attacks against Caracas are false. We believe that they do not correspond to reality and is unlikely to meet the conclusions and estimates of the relevant UN institutions.”
The publication argues that the U.S. trying to close off Venezuela from Russia because it is such an imperative resource for the Russian Federation.
“By depriving Russia of such a country as Venezuela, the United States will simply close the passage of Russian warships to this region, and in addition, will reduce the likelihood that in the future Russia can deploy its ballistic and cruise missiles here ,” an Avia.Pro specialist added.
