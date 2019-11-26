BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Last night, several airstrikes were reported over the Al-Bab and Jarabulus districts of Aleppo, prompting many to speculate who was behind this powerful attack.

At first, many local activists accused the U.S. Coalition of carrying out the attack, which, at the time, seemed to target some oil tankers moving across the Aleppo countryside.

However, a few hours after the attack, Jared Szuba, a Pentagon correspondent for The Defense Post, reported that CENTCOM informed him that the airstrikes were not carried out by the U.S. Coalition forces.

A spokesperson for @CENTCOM tells me the strikes were not conducted by the Coalition @CJTFOIR. https://t.co/cYAHIuBN4c — Jared_Szuba (@JM_Szuba) November 25, 2019

With the U.S. denying a role in these airstrikes, it opened up the possibility that the Russian Air Force was behind this attack on the militant-held areas in rural Aleppo.

According to some reports this morning, four Russian warplanes took off from the Hmeimim Airbase (var. Khmeimim) in southwest Latakia shortly before the attacks were reported.

+++Breaking: Military observatories confirmed that the four Unidentified aircrafts that targeted the Jarablus and Al-bab area took off from the Russian military base "Hmeimim" in #Latakia countryside.#Russia #Turkey #Rojava #Twitterkurds #Syria — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) November 26, 2019

According to last night’s reports, these airstrikes specifically targeted oil facilities and tankers belonging to the Turkish-backed militants.

These kind of strikes would be out of the norm for the U.S. Coalition, as they do not participate in these kind of attacks against the Turkish-backed militants.

It is worth noting that Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on last night’s airstrikes, so there is still no confirmation from Moscow.

