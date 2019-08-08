Mass production of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter has started in Russia, the brochure dated to the 80th anniversary of the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer, read.
“Multinational aviation system of the fifth generation, which has highly-intelligent onboard equipment, is barely noticeable and is also characterised by a great line of aerial targets interception and ground targets destruction. Mass production was launched in 2019 and a long-term contract was signed with the Defence Ministry for delivering over 70 aircraft”, the brochure read.
Su-57 is a stealth air superiority fighter created by Russia’s Sukhoi Company. The fifth-generation fighter jet, formerly known as Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA), is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole “stealth” aircraft developed for air superiority and attack roles.
The fighter is equipped with an advanced avionics system and airborne active phased array radar as well as with a variety of high-precision weaponry.
Source: Sputnik
