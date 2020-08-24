Russia has begun tests of its advanced S-500 surface-to-air missile systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuriy Borisov told journalists at the Army-2020 forum.
The official added that a light configuration of the systems already exists and its parts are already being purchased for mass production.
The S-500 Prometey (“Prometheus”), also known as 55R6M “Triumfator-M”, is a universal system for long-range and high-altitude interception with increased missile defence potential. The weapon’s main tasks will include combating medium-range ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles if they are in close proximity.
The cutting-edge defence system was tested by the air defence troops in 2019, and 2021 is expected to be the year when the S-500 will be first deployed by the Russian armed forces, according to the Defence Ministry.
In July, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces said that the S-500 Prometey (“Prometheus”) defence system will be capable of destroying hypersonic weapons in near-Earth space, adding that the S-500s have no analogue in the world.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.