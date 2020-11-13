BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is waiting to implement what was promised by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the investigation into the incident of the downing of a Russian helicopter and holding the culprits responsible for what happened.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement comes as a comment on what was stated by the Azerbaijani ambassador, Bulad Bulbuloglu, on Thursday, when he said, “It is a war and in war everything can happen,” commenting on the incident of the Azerbaijani army shooting down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter above Armenian lands.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, “We are waiting for the implementation of what President (Azerbaijani Ilham) Aliyev promised to investigate and punish the guilty, and we hope that the Azerbaijani side will not allow itself any more vague statements regarding the tragic accident.”

The Foreign Ministry stated that “if Russia had adhered to the principle (war as in war and everything could happen), the response to the Mi-24 helicopter incident would be overwhelming,” adding that Moscow “understood Baku about admitting guilt and apology.”

A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on November 9, and two crew members were killed and another wounded.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry admitted that the helicopter was shot down by Azerbaijani forces, and confirmed Baku’s readiness to pay compensation to Moscow.