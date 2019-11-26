Russia has no information on Turkey’s intention to violate the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Speaking at a news conference after talks with his Icelandic counterpart, Lavrov said:

“With regard to the implementation of the Russian-Turkish Memorandum signed on 22nd of October, we have no information indicating Turkey’s intention to violate it. In October, we got the approval to implement it and, above all, the agreement of the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, and the approval of the Kurdish leadership, which strongly confirmed that it would cooperate. ”

Earlier this month, the Russian foreign minister announced that the United States wants to separate the eastern Euphrates and create a semi-state.

“They are doing everything on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River to create a semi-state, ” Lavrov said at a peace forum in Paris. This part of Syria has control over the oil fields there. ”

The US Department of Defense confirmed earlier that it had planned to strengthen its military presence in northeastern Syria, in order to prevent terrorists of the Islamic State (banned in Russia and other countries) from access to oil fields, explaining that Washington is studying how to transfer troops in that region , To reinforce the protection of Syrian oil, contrary to Trump’s announcement a few months ago that he had wiped out the Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  US military convoy passes through Qamishli city en route to oil fields: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Member
Regular
Commenter
Yona
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turkish mad starting war of with the good kurdish people.The Good Bad and Ugly.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-26 13:37
Member
Member
Regular
Commenter
Yona
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Good Bad and Ugly.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-26 13:38
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

But… Turkish DM made his intentions clear :
comment image

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-26 16:36