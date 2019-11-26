Russia has no information on Turkey’s intention to violate the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Speaking at a news conference after talks with his Icelandic counterpart, Lavrov said:

“With regard to the implementation of the Russian-Turkish Memorandum signed on 22nd of October, we have no information indicating Turkey’s intention to violate it. In October, we got the approval to implement it and, above all, the agreement of the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, and the approval of the Kurdish leadership, which strongly confirmed that it would cooperate. ”

Earlier this month, the Russian foreign minister announced that the United States wants to separate the eastern Euphrates and create a semi-state.

“They are doing everything on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River to create a semi-state, ” Lavrov said at a peace forum in Paris. This part of Syria has control over the oil fields there. ”

The US Department of Defense confirmed earlier that it had planned to strengthen its military presence in northeastern Syria, in order to prevent terrorists of the Islamic State (banned in Russia and other countries) from access to oil fields, explaining that Washington is studying how to transfer troops in that region , To reinforce the protection of Syrian oil, contrary to Trump’s announcement a few months ago that he had wiped out the Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria.

