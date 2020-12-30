BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Speaking to the Russian Armed Forces newspaper, “Krasnaya Zvezda”, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said that Russia will begin testing the “Sarmat” missile in the air “as soon as possible.”

The Sarmat missile is considered an alternative to the “Vojvoda” or “Satan” (according to NATO terminology), which is the largest strategic missile in the world.

Russia began work on a project to build a Sarmat missile in 2011. One of the advantages of this missile, which will replace the Vojvoda missile in the ranks of the Russian strategic missile forces, is that it can reach its targets across the North and South poles to attack them from a side without anti-missiles.

Russia has completed testing of the new strategic missile on the ground.

The Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, General Sergei Karakayev, stated in December 2020 that the Sarmat missile would begin its combat mission in 2022.

The Sarmat missile is 35.5 meters long and 3 meters in diameter. It has a range of 18,000 km. It weighs 208.1 tons at takeoff. It can carry warheads weighing more than 10 tons.

