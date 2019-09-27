Russia does not rule out discussing with Iran deliveries of air defence assets and radio-electronic equipment to the country, as well as the creation of an integrated system of Persian Gulf security, Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said.
Shugayev stressed that Russia acts strictly in compliance with international regulations, stating that defence cooperation on offensive arms with Tehran cannot be started before October 2020.
“Before the UN Security Council’s sanctions expire, we can discuss cooperation on the following issues: air defence assets deliveries, creation of an integrated surveillance, security and defence system for the Persian Gulf coast, deliveries of radio-electronic equipment, modernisation of air defence equipment that has been previously delivered to Iran, deliveries of small weapons and munition”, he added.
Although the current Russian-Iranian defence cooperation agreement has been in place since 2001, cooperation with Tehran is restricted by the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231 and a Russian presidential decree, issued on 11 March 2016.
Bloomberg reported earlier this year Moscow had refused to sell Tehran its S-400 air defence systems due to the sanctions issue. According to the agency, Russia considered this decision to be too risky, as it could escalate tensions in the region. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, however, refuted the report, saying the country had no plans to purchase the air defence systems.
Shugayev, in turn, noted that Russia is ready to deliver S-400 air defence systems to Iran, but the Islamic Republic hadn’t requested them yet.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.