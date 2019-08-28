A brand new helicopter is being developed in Russia, said Andrey Shibitov, director for innovation at the firm Russian Helicopters, which is a part of state corporation Rostec.

“This will be a fundamentally new vehicle, created with the use of additive technologies, new assembly methods, with the use of composite materials…”, Shibitov said in an interview with the magazine Russian Helicopters.

In July, Russian Helicopters announced it was developing an arctic version of the heaviest mass-produced helicopter in the world, Mi-26T2V.

The helicopter can transport loads inside its fuselage and on an external sling; alternately, it can carry up to 82 fully armed and equipped paratroopers as well as evacuate the sick and wounded.

 

Source: Sputnik

It should be noted that it's the arctic helicopter which will be able to carry 82 people, not the new attack chopper.

