A brand new helicopter is being developed in Russia, said Andrey Shibitov, director for innovation at the firm Russian Helicopters, which is a part of state corporation Rostec.
“This will be a fundamentally new vehicle, created with the use of additive technologies, new assembly methods, with the use of composite materials…”, Shibitov said in an interview with the magazine Russian Helicopters.
In July, Russian Helicopters announced it was developing an arctic version of the heaviest mass-produced helicopter in the world, Mi-26T2V.
The helicopter can transport loads inside its fuselage and on an external sling; alternately, it can carry up to 82 fully armed and equipped paratroopers as well as evacuate the sick and wounded.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.