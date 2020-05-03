BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The U.S. publication, National Interest, which specializes in political and military affairs, wrote an article saying that Russia is developing a new anti-satellite weapon to eliminate hostile satellites or disrupt their work.

According to the article, Russian specialists are creating a complex equipped with very small satellites and a small propulsion engine, which will be used during its first stage. The complex also includes a MiG-31 interceptor aircraft.

Earlier, journalist Bart Hendricks published an analytical article in which he collected facts unrelated to each other – and included “some pictures, government contracts and information about the tests”, and from which he concluded that Russia is creating a special system called “Borovestnik”, whose mission is to destroy satellites.

Hendricks said that Borovestnik would be equipped with small predatory satellites. He alleged that he had already seen pictures of tests and experiments that took place in the city of Zhukovsky, on the outskirts of Moscow.

The journalist added that he had seen pictures of a MiG-31BM interceptor fighter, and it was carrying very large missiles that did not resemble air-to-air or air-to-surface missiles.

