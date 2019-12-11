The guarantors of the Astana process — Russia, Iran and Turkey — condemn the illegal seizure of oil revenues in Syria, the three countries said in a joint statement following the 14th round of international talks on Syria held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.
According to the statement, the three guarantor countries “expressed their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to the Syrian Arab Republic.”
Russia, Iran and Turkey also expressed “conviction that there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirmed their commitment to advance viable and lasting Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”
The guarantors of the Astana process have rejected initiatives to establish self-rule in Syria under the pretext of fight against terrorism, says the statement on the International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, held in Nur-Sultan on December 10-11.
The parties rejected “all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives, under the pretext of combating terrorism, and expressed their determination to stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as threatening the national security of neighboring countries,” the statement reads.
The guarantors of the Astana format also “reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as well as to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and highlighted that these principles should be universally respected and complied with.”
Source: TASS
