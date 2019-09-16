BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Russian and Iranian delegations at the Ankara peace conference on Syria will attempt to persuade their Turkish counterparts to commit to a final settlement on the future of Idlib, a government source in Damascus told Al-Masdar this morning.
According to the source, the primary focus of this tripartite meeting will be the future of the Idlib Governorate, which the Syrian government wants to be returned to the state.
However, the source said Russia believes in a gradual approach to the return of the Idlib Governorate, with a political settlement made between all of the warring parties there.
Another thing Iran and Russia will push during the Ankara meeting will be the removal of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham from all areas inside the Idlib Governorate and nearby Latakia and Aleppo governorates.
The Russian military has already demanded that Turkey do this; however, they have yet to comply, despite agreeing to the previous request from Moscow.
If these talks collapse this week and no agreement is made on the future of Idlib, there is a high chance that the Syrian military will resume their offensives in northwestern Syria.
