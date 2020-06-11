BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued its aerial campaign against the jihadist rebels in northwestern Hama this week, launching several strikes over the Al-Ghaab Plain region that is under militant control.

Led by a fleet from the Hmeimim Airbase, the Russian Air Force began the day by heavily targeting the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), and Hurras Al-Deen group along the Hama-Idlib axis and as far as the Turkish border.

Russian warplanes were said to have primarily concentrated on the jihadist gathering points and trenches that were dug up for a future conflict with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.

At the same time, the Turkish military continued their buildup inside the Idlib Governorate, as several reports surfaced of their forces entering northwestern Syria on Thursday from the Kafr Loussen crossing.

The Turkish authorities revealed earlier this week that they were building up their forces in the Idlib Governorate for a potential conflict with the Syrian Arab Army.

The Turkish authorities said they will not yield another inch to the Syrian Army and they will confront them if they attempt to seize anymore territory inside the Idlib Governorate and other areas.

