Russia is unable to confirm the death of Islamic State (IS terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said in response to a TASS question on Friday.
“We have no information or genetic samples that would prove this conclusively,” he said.
On October 27, US President Donald Trump said that al-Baghdadi had been killed during a special operation in Syria’s Idlib Governorate. He thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had no reliable information on al-Baghdadi’s death.
The international community called the killing of al-Baghdadi an important but not decisive step, calling for continuing the war on terror.
Source: TASS
