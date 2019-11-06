BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces are in possession of an advanced Israeli missile that was fired into Syria last year, the Chinese news site Sina reported this week.

According to the report, the advanced Israeli surface-to-air missile that was fired from the David’s Sling system was handed over to the Russian military from the Syrian Armed Forces after it was found intact inside of Syria.

The report said the Israeli surface-to-air missile was fired into Syria on July 23, 2018; it maintained some minor damage from the impact, but it was still intact and transferred to the Russians for further research.

They would add that the reason the Syrians handed it over to the Russian military was for “reverse engineering” purposes.

“David’s Sling was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and American defense contractor Raytheon. The system is designed to intercept enemy planes, drones, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles and the newest generation of tactical ballistic missiles at low altitude,” the Jerusalem Post said.

Neither the Israeli nor Russian ministries of defense have commented on this latest report from the Sina news agency.

Advertisements