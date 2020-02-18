Russia and Syria have been taking steps to counter the Western-imposed economic blockade of the Arab republic, Syria’s Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad told a forum Tuesday in the Western Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk.
“It’s noteworthy that Russia together with the Syrians is fighting the economic blockade imposed by Western powers and is also providing our people with all kinds of support and humanitarian assistance,” the Syrian diplomat told a plenary session of the Third International Youth Research and Practical Forum “Oil Capital.”
The ambassador also thanked the Russian leadership, President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military, who fought shoulder-to-shoulder with Syrian troops. Friendship and cooperation between the two countries “are of a historic nature and have been thriving since Syria proclaimed independence.”
“These relations strengthened and were cultivated over several decades and Russia proved that it is a sincere and reliable ally by providing Syria and its people with the necessary support in the war on terror,” Haddad stressed.
The Third International Youth Research and Practical Forum “Oil Capital” is being held in Nizhnevartovsk on February 18-19.
The event is timed for the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region, the production of the 12-billionth tonne of oil in Yugra, and the 55th anniversary of the discovery of the Samotlor field.
The participants are hashing over the rational use of natural resources, safe production technologies, the digital transformation of the oil and gas extracting sector along with the synergy of universities and fuel and energy companies.
Source: TASS
