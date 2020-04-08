BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian government went to Russia to request assistance in combating the new coronavirus by supplying protective equipment and medical supplies in the wake of this international pandemic.
According to Tass News Agency, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia, Riyad Haddad, said on Wednesday that his country sent a request to the Russian Ministry of Health to provide Syria with special equipment to monitor the coronavirus so that they can prevent a large-scale outbreak.
As of Wednesday, 19 cases of the new COVID-19 infection were recorded in Syria, including two deaths, but the World Health Organization warned of the possibility of a sharp deterioration of the situation in the country due to the repercussions of the war that has been going on for nine years.
Russia has made several special trips to a number of countries, bringing with them doctors and medical equipment.
Some of these countries receiving Russian assistance include Italy, Serbia and the United States.
