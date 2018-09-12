BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – U.S. Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, said on Tuesday that the Russian government has no evidence to prove that the Syrian opposition has the capabilities to produce chemical weapons.

“And right now we see zero evidence that the opposition has any chemical capability, notwithstanding what Russia has been broadcasting repeatedly,” Mattis said.

When asked about the U.S.’ response to a future chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government, the U.S. Secretary of Defense refused to answer the reporter’s question.

The U.S. maintains that the Syrian government has been the only party in the seven-year long war that has used chemical weapons inside the country.

