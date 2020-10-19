BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan indicated on Monday that Russia is taking measures to combat terrorism in Syria, which is far from its borders, and that it has the right to respond to the militants who are 80 kilometers from its borders.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: “The mercenaries from Syria participating in the war in Nagorno Karabakh pose a threat not only to Armenia, but also to Russia.”
According Pashinyan, Russia “has a legitimate right and a reason to respond to this situation.”
“It is clear to me that some or individuals of the defeated (in Nagorno Karabakh) are simply being transported to Russia, because I think they see Russia as an enemy, just like Nagorno Karabakh or Armenia,” Pashinyan said.
He noted that the whole question was how would the entire process continue: will Russia wait for all of these elements to be transferred to its territory and start a campaign against terrorism?
Pashinyan indicated that he does not know whether the issue of launching a direct anti-terror operation in Karabakh is being discussed in the Russian government or in the special services.
He pointed out that Russia has taken measures to combat terrorism in Syria, which is a far cry from Russia, because the actions of Syrian militants and terrorists posed a direct threat to its national security.
The Prime Minister concluded by saying, “They are now 80 kilometers from the borders of Russia. This is a completely different situation, and I believe that Russia has a right and a legitimate basis to respond to this situation.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.