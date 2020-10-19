BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan indicated on Monday that Russia is taking measures to combat terrorism in Syria, which is far from its borders, and that it has the right to respond to the militants who are 80 kilometers from its borders.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: “The mercenaries from Syria participating in the war in Nagorno Karabakh pose a threat not only to Armenia, but also to Russia.”

According Pashinyan, Russia “has a legitimate right and a reason to respond to this situation.”

“It is clear to me that some or individuals of the defeated (in Nagorno Karabakh) are simply being transported to Russia, because I think they see Russia as an enemy, just like Nagorno Karabakh or Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that the whole question was how would the entire process continue: will Russia wait for all of these elements to be transferred to its territory and start a campaign against terrorism?

Pashinyan indicated that he does not know whether the issue of launching a direct anti-terror operation in Karabakh is being discussed in the Russian government or in the special services.

He pointed out that Russia has taken measures to combat terrorism in Syria, which is a far cry from Russia, because the actions of Syrian militants and terrorists posed a direct threat to its national security.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying, “They are now 80 kilometers from the borders of Russia. This is a completely different situation, and I believe that Russia has a right and a legitimate basis to respond to this situation.”