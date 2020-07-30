BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, Georgi Borisenko, announced that Russia does not intend to establish a military base in Libya, and that no relevant requests have been sent to the Libyan authorities.
“Russia has no such plans. No requests have been made by the Russian side to the Libyan authorities to establish any military base or naval base,” Borisenko said on the Egypt’s Channel 10.
Earlier, the Minister of the Interior of the Government of National Accord, Fathi Bashiqa, told Bloomberg news about the need to “block Russia’s plans to establish bases in Sirte and Al-Jafra.”
Most recently, Russia and Turkey reached an agreement to establish a joint peace committee to find a resolution to the ongoing Libyan Civil War, which is in its third stage.
However, despite the formation of this committee, tensions remain high between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Government of National Accord forces, as the latter eyes the strategic coastal city of Sirte.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.