BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, Georgi Borisenko, announced that Russia does not intend to establish a military base in Libya, and that no relevant requests have been sent to the Libyan authorities.

“Russia has no such plans. No requests have been made by the Russian side to the Libyan authorities to establish any military base or naval base,” Borisenko said on the Egypt’s Channel 10.

Earlier, the Minister of the Interior of the Government of National Accord, Fathi Bashiqa, told Bloomberg news about the need to “block Russia’s plans to establish bases in Sirte and Al-Jafra.”

Most recently, Russia and Turkey reached an agreement to establish a joint peace committee to find a resolution to the ongoing Libyan Civil War, which is in its third stage.

However, despite the formation of this committee, tensions remain high between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Government of National Accord forces, as the latter eyes the strategic coastal city of Sirte.

