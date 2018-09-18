BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – All designated terrorist groups in the Idlib Governorate will have until October 15th to leave the new demilitarized zone that was established by presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu stated during a board meeting.

“In addition, all the radical groups will have to leave the zone by October 15. That includes the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terror group – TASS], Jabhat al-Nusra [both outlawed in Russia – TASS] and those on the United Nations’ list of terrorist organizations,” Shoigu said.

The Russian Minister of Defense also said that all heavy weapons must be removed from the demilitarized zone.

It is not clear how the Russian and Turkish forces plan on forcing the terrorist groups to leave these areas; however, it is not very likely that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) will accept this.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 82
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    82
    Shares
ALSO READ  Putin says ‘chain of tragic random events’ behind IL-20 crash in Syria (video)
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
You can call me ALDeo Cass Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Deo Cass
Guest
Deo Cass
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They will simply change name and remain there.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-18 22:50
You can call me AL
Guest
You can call me AL
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

t had come time to drop a smaller version of the “Father of all bombs”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-19 00:11