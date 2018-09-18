BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – All designated terrorist groups in the Idlib Governorate will have until October 15th to leave the new demilitarized zone that was established by presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu stated during a board meeting.

“In addition, all the radical groups will have to leave the zone by October 15. That includes the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terror group – TASS], Jabhat al-Nusra [both outlawed in Russia – TASS] and those on the United Nations’ list of terrorist organizations,” Shoigu said.

The Russian Minister of Defense also said that all heavy weapons must be removed from the demilitarized zone.

It is not clear how the Russian and Turkish forces plan on forcing the terrorist groups to leave these areas; however, it is not very likely that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) will accept this.

