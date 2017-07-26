BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 A.M.) – The Russian military delegation in Syria has given a rebel group in east Damascus exactly 24 hours to force the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham jihadist group to leave the area or else the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will not be required to adhere to any ceasefire with them.

According to a military source in Damascus, the 24 hours to kick Al-Qaeda out of the East Ghouta starts on Wednesday morning and will end on Thursday.

Faylaq Al-Rahman controls a large portion of the East Ghouta; however, they are currently at odds with Jaysh Al-Isam, which is one of the largest rebel groups in the region.

Jaysh Al-Islam has agreed to ceasefire terms in the East Ghouta, but Faylaq Al-Rahman has usually rejected any agreement with the Syrian military, despite the fact they are losing ground to the government.