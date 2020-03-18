BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces have given the militants in Idlib until the end of March to withdraw from all areas around the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), Syrian military media reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, all militants group, including the Turkish-backed forces, must withdraw from the M-4 Highway and its surroundings.

If the militant forces do not withdraw from the M-4 Highway, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Russian military, will resume their offensive in the Idlib Governorate.

Given the recent build up of Syrian Army troops in southern Idlib, it appears that they will be focusing on the two strategic cities of Jisr Al-Shughour and Ariha, which are both located along the M-4 Highway.

The jihadist rebels from the Incite the Believers coalition have already rejected the Moscow agreement that called for the immediate withdrawal of all militant forces.

So the likelihood of the militant forces withdrawing from the M-4 Highway by the end of March is not going to happen.

Advertisements