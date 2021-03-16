BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has expressed its concern about the Turkish forces sending military reinforcements to the Al-Raqqa Governorate in northern Syria, and fortifying their positions there.

The deputy director of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Major General Alexander Karpovi, said on Monday:

“The Russian side is extremely disturbed by the transfer of military equipment to the Turkish forces and the implementation of fortifications in points around the village of Ain Issa in the Al-Raqqa Governorate. These actions violate the memorandum of understanding and undermine the efforts of the two parties in resolving the Syrian conflict.”

The comments by the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria came after reports surfaced over the weekend about the deployment of Turkish military reinforcements and equipment to the Ain Issa countryside of northern Al-Raqqa.

Ain Issa is currently under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who have been repeatedly attacked by the Turkish Armed Forces and their allies from the opposition-led Syrian National Army (SNA).

In late 2020, the Ain Issa countryside witnessed an increase violence after the Turkish Armed Forces and Syrian National Army launched several attacks on the SDF’s positions.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to the Russian Reconciliation Center’s comments regarding the deployment of reinforcements to the Al-Raqqa countryside.

