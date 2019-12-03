Moscow proceeds from the fact that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not give orders to attack a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet in Syria in 2015, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We are guided by Turkey’s statements, including public ones, that other people ordered the Russian plane to be shot down,” he said.
When asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to allegations that Erdogan could have given the order, Peskov pointed out that the source of those rumors was unclear so it was hard to say if they were true.
On November 24, 2015, a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft taking part in Moscow’s counterterrorism operation in Syria.
One of the two Russian pilots was killed, while the other was rescued in a 12-hour operation carried out by Russian and Syrian troops. A marine was killed during the operation, and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.