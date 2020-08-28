BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced on Friday, that a new air defense system will be sent to Syria if the tests are successful during the “Caucasus-2020” strategic maneuvers for officers Command and Staff.

Shoigu said, “We have a need to develop such means. If it is ready for testing, let us test it in the Caucasus-2020 strategic command and staff training. If the test is positive, we will send it to Syria.”

Shoigu issued instructions to test certain samples of equipment and weapons in Syria at the International Military Technical Forum “Jeremiah-2020”. Among them is the multifunctional mobile complex to counter the unmanned aerial vehicles.

The purpose of the complex is to counter unmanned aerial vehicles by detecting and jamming the satellite “navigation system” channels.

The Minister of Defense indicated that developers should reduce the time period from development to adopting new working models.

It is noteworthy that the Military-Technical Forum Jeremiah -2020 conducted its sixth edition last Sunday in the suburbs of the capital, Moscow, and will continue until the 29th of August.