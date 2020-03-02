BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Russian military has deployed to the strategic city of Saraqib after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took control of the area earlier today.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, their military police have deployed to Saraqib to ensure the security of the city, which may cause friction with their Turkish partners.

The move by the Russian military will likely block the Turkish forces from launching attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside the city and its surroundings.

Turkey and Russia have a non-aggression pact in Syria and the arrival of the Russian military forces in Saraqib will ensure that if the militants do launch an attack to capture the city, they will be without support from the Turkish allies.

ALSO READ  US forces block Russian military vehicles near northeast Syria oil field: photo

Mike
Guest
Mike
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What you got to say about that daeshbags-lover(i.e daeshbags-sux), you phony Israeli troll that pretends you hate jihadi's, but it's such a pathetic lie, why can't almasadr news finally ban this cancer of the comment section

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 22:38
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turks will not strike Russian police but they're pride and joy, Al-Qaeda will do the deed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 20:07
Ali Bello
Guest
Ali Bello
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Please don't go to front line Russia will smoke you out

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 23:30
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So had the Russians not pulled out from Afrin, Turkey wouldn't had invaded the area.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 23:09