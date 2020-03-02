BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Russian military has deployed to the strategic city of Saraqib after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took control of the area earlier today.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, their military police have deployed to Saraqib to ensure the security of the city, which may cause friction with their Turkish partners.
The move by the Russian military will likely block the Turkish forces from launching attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside the city and its surroundings.
Turkey and Russia have a non-aggression pact in Syria and the arrival of the Russian military forces in Saraqib will ensure that if the militants do launch an attack to capture the city, they will be without support from the Turkish allies.
2 3
- 5Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.