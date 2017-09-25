DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:35 P.M.) – The Russian warplanes did not conduct ant airstrikes against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the Syrian eastern city of Deir Ezzor, Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that ” Russia’s Aerospace Forces deliver surgical strikes against the terrorist facilities, which are identified and confirmed via several channels.”

“The strikes are delivered against the firing points of the IS group, which shells the positions of Syrian forces and also against the terrorists heading from the back areas,” Konashenkov said.

Reports published earlier today cited an SDF official claiming  that Russian jets bombed the Kurdish militia near Coneko gas field in Deir Ezzor.

Howard
Guest
Howard
No
The attack is correct because SDF is fighting alongside ISIS. The SDF just drove into Conoko gas field and are with the ISIS there as of now. Since Syria wants the Conoko gas field they have to clear the place for the infantry to get in because ISIS is still present there. SDF wants to become human shield for the ISIS.

25/09/2017 17:19
Gonçalo Pena
Guest
Gonçalo Pena
Perfect answer. “We are bombing terrorists. (Get out of the way!)”

25/09/2017 17:28
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
It is a perfect answer indeed.
If the US declares that American and SDF forces were bombed they de facto admit to consorting with ISIS and if not, they have to keep their loudmouths quiet.

25/09/2017 18:28
Syria Forever
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Syria Forever
Yes Sir. That was my first thought too.
What the NATO-crime syndicates and friends use to forget (wouldn’t change anything anyway because they are just not smart enough)? They deal with Russia, Syria and Persia. Countries with millennia of civilisation and coming with that.. the art of diplomacy.

25/09/2017 19:08
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
prince teutonic
Either is Russia playing mind games or someone is trying to instigate a conflict between Russia and U.S. (Hint: Israhell)

25/09/2017 16:42
Tsar
Guest
Tsar
US and their proxies are all child rapist terrorists and are hence viable targets for bombing.

25/09/2017 17:25
