The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Washington should end the occupation of the Al-Tanf border crossing in Syria’s Homs governorate.
“US service members are stationed illegally in this area…blocking the road that connects Iraq and Syria. We demand an end to their occupation”, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told journalists.
In December 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the end of the main part of the anti-terrorist operation in Syria and the destruction of Daesh*’s so-called “caliphate”; he also announced the withdrawal of US troops from the country, which numbered some 2,000.
On Monday, Trump confirmed that only a small number of troops in the south will remain in the country after the troop pull-out in the northeast. Earlier, it was reported that his statement concerned the Al-Tanf garrison at the junction of the borders of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. According to media reports, the garrison consisted of 150 military personnel.
Source: Sputnik
