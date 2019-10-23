The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Washington should end the occupation of the Al-Tanf border crossing in Syria’s Homs governorate.

“US service members are stationed illegally in this area…blocking the road that connects Iraq and Syria. We demand an end to their occupation”, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told journalists.

In December 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the end of the main part of the anti-terrorist operation in Syria and the destruction of Daesh*’s so-called “caliphate”; he also announced the withdrawal of US troops from the country, which numbered some 2,000.

On Monday, Trump confirmed that only a small number of troops in the south will remain in the country after the troop pull-out in the northeast. Earlier, it was reported that his statement concerned the Al-Tanf garrison at the junction of the borders of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. According to media reports, the garrison consisted of 150 military personnel.

 

Source: Sputnik

US isn’t going to close any garrisons that are dotted along the black silk road, where oil is trucked in massive convoys from Syria and Iraq into Israel via Jordan.

Israel’s entire economy relies on these stolen resources. Israel will leverage the full power of their extensive lobbying network, the media, and even commit false flags to ensure the status quo doesn’t change.

2019-10-24
Peter Wallace
150 troops. What about the extra 400 they were sending / sent last year to beef up the defenses in case the SAA attacked from the north when they were supposedly installing S-300’s as a prelude to such an attack. Perhaps they were contractors who never count for anything , alive or dead. The Yanks said this was to block the Iran – Damascus – Hezbollah route but they can go across the border into Iraq and set up a similar road blocking base. Of course that refugee camp is close by which can be a source of mafia style… Read more »

2019-10-24