The Syrian government should get back control of all oil facilities in the north-east of the country, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying on Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also said Moscow hoped that the Syrian Kurds would provide a guarantee that they would pull out from the border zone, according to RIA.

Currently, the U.S. military occupies several Syrian oil fields, including one of the largest in the country.

The U.S. authorities have refused to return these oil fields to the Syrian government; instead, they have kept control of them to intensify their blockade on the country.