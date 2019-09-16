The Russian Ministry of Defense said it has completed delivery of the 2nd phase of the S-400 defense missile to Turkey.
On Sunday, the Ministry released footage showing components of the S-400 defense system being loaded into a military transport aircraft.
The location of the loading process hasn’t been disclosed.
Ankara received the 1st batch of the defense system last July.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had stated earlier that the deployment of the first batch of the systems will be completed by the end of the year.
In 2017, Moscow and Ankara inked an agreement for the delivery of state-of-the-art S-400 systems. The US slammed the move, alleging that the systems might be incompatible with NATO standards.
