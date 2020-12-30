BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko confirmed that Russia is currently working on developing laser weapons intended for shooting down drones.

In a statement to the Russian Defense Ministry’s “Red Star” newspaper, the deputy minister indicated that work is underway on several systems to counter drones and optical-electronic means of the enemy.

Krivoruchko said, “It is also combined with means of fire for tanks and armored vehicles to counter high-precision weapons.”

He indicated that work is also underway to develop a radio system to infect electronic devices for drones.

He added that, since late 2019, Peresfit laser systems had entered combat duty and are being used to protect mobile missile systems.