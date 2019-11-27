Russia has developed killer drones capable of tracking, intercepting and disabling the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles with the help of nets, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at the state hi-tech corporation Rostec Viktor Kladov told TASS on Wednesday.
“We have not only EW [electronic warfare] systems but also active killer drones that track an intruder drone, catch up with it and capture it with a net,” Kladov said, as he spoke about the existing Russian devices to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.
At the Dubai Airshow 2019 held in the UAE in November, Russia demonstrated effective electronic warfare systems to fight drones, he added.
The Kalashnikov Group, which is part of Rostec, manufactures guns to fight UAVs within a radius of 1-1.5 km, Kladov informed.
“This is easy to operate: you need to point the gun at a drone and pull the trigger. An electromagnetic impulse suppresses the drone’s electronics and it either falls down or continues moving but loses communications with its control post: the UAV actually turns blind and useless,” the Rostec official commented.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.