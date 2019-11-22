BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The Russian Federation could supply the Islamic Republic of Iran with their S-400 air defense system as early as next year, the Russian publication Nezavisimaya Gazeta said in a report this week.

“The Russian Federation and China can become the main exporters of advanced weapons to Iran after the country leaves the arms embargo,” Nezavisimaya Gazeta began.

“The Pentagon shares many concerns. Experts draw attention to the difficulties that Iran may face in acquiring the latest technology. Iran, as the US military notes, is interested in Su-30 multipurpose fighters, Yak-130 combat trainers and T-90 tanks. S-400 systems, as well as Bastion coastal missile systems, may become an acquisition,” they added.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, as soon as the UN sanctions are lifted from Iran, a corresponding agreement will be concluded between Russia and Iran, and within a couple of weeks, such weapons will be transferred to the army of the Islamic Republic, and, obviously, this is precisely what the U.S. fears.

Neither Iran nor Russia has recently commented on this claim, but if true, this would be a major boost to Iran’s air defenses, as they currently have the Russian-made S-300.

