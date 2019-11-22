BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The Russian Federation could supply the Islamic Republic of Iran with their S-400 air defense system as early as next year, the Russian publication Nezavisimaya Gazeta said in a report this week.
“The Russian Federation and China can become the main exporters of advanced weapons to Iran after the country leaves the arms embargo,” Nezavisimaya Gazeta began.
“The Pentagon shares many concerns. Experts draw attention to the difficulties that Iran may face in acquiring the latest technology. Iran, as the US military notes, is interested in Su-30 multipurpose fighters, Yak-130 combat trainers and T-90 tanks. S-400 systems, as well as Bastion coastal missile systems, may become an acquisition,” they added.
According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, as soon as the UN sanctions are lifted from Iran, a corresponding agreement will be concluded between Russia and Iran, and within a couple of weeks, such weapons will be transferred to the army of the Islamic Republic, and, obviously, this is precisely what the U.S. fears.
Neither Iran nor Russia has recently commented on this claim, but if true, this would be a major boost to Iran’s air defenses, as they currently have the Russian-made S-300.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.