BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – During his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his dissatisfaction with Israel’s attacks inside Lebanon, Independent Arabia reported on Friday. The Russian source said:

“Putin has expressed his dissatisfaction from Israel’s latest actions in Lebanon,” the publication reported, pointing out that Russia “rejects the aggression towards Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

Putin further stated that someone is cheating him in regards to Syria and Lebanon and that he will not let it go without a response. According to him, Netanyahu was warned not to strike such targets in the future.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, the warning indicated that Russia was willing to protect Lebanese airspace with their S-400 air defense system.

“Given such information, it is most likely about the inclusion of Lebanese territory under the protection of the Russian Triumph S-400 air defense systems, which will allow control over Israeli actions, especially since the last attacks on Syrian territory were carried out from the airspace of this country,” the publication said.

It could also be simply that Putin understands that Netanyahu, now desperate to extend his political career to a record fifth term as prime minister as next week’s elections loom, could be ready to risk a major and very unnecessary Middle East conflagration in order to continue to appeal to Israeli right wing and nationalist voters.



