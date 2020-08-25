BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a Russian armored vehicle was targeted, Tuesday, by militants during a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the armed men targeted a Russian-Turkish patrol using a grenade launcher on the M-4 highway in the Syrian governorate of Idlib.

The ministry pointed out that as a result of the accident, two Russian soldiers were wounded, as well as damage to an armored personnel carrier belonging to the Russian Military Police.

They added that the joint patrol with the Turkish forces was temporarily suspended due to the attack carried out by the militants.

This latest attack by the militant forces in Idlib marks the second time this month that either the Russian or Turkish military police have been targeted on a patrol in the Idlib Governorate.

The Russian military responded to the last attack by bombing an underground drone factory belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the largest jihadist group in Idlib.