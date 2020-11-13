BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that an improvised explosive device targeted its forces while they were traveling through the Daraa Governorate on Thursday.

The Deputy Director of the Hmeimim Center for Reconciliation of the Conflicting Parties in Syria, affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, Marine Major General Alexander Greenkiewicz, said in a press release:

“An unknown improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on November 12, during a Russian military police patrol accompanied by units of the Syrian security services from the town of Izraa to the town of Sahwah al-Qamah in the Daraa governorate, on the convoy route in the area of ​​the town of Al-Mussayfrah.”

Greenkevich indicated that the incidentt led to intangible damage to a Russian Tigr armored vehicle, while stressing that there were no casualties among the Russian military.

He pointed out that all the soldiers returned with the equipment to the station, adding that the leadership of the Russian forces group in Syria has opened an investigation into the incident in cooperation with the relevant Syrian agencies.

Earlier in the day, Syrian activists reported that an explosive device had exploded against a Russian patrol on the outskirts of the town of Al-Mussayfrah, south of Karak, east of Daraa.

Activists indicated that the explosion came hours after the forces of the 4th Armred Division carried out raids in Karak al-Sharqi in search of wanted persons, according to the agreement reached with the elders of the town through the mediation of the Russian-backed Fifth Corps.