Tests of certain elements of Russia’s next-generation S-500 air defence missile system, including its launcher, are being completed, the director-general of the Design Bureau for Special Machine-Building (part of Almaz-Antey company), has said.
“In the interests of the air and missile defence troops, company experts have created units of the next-generation Triumfator-M mobile air defence system … A launcher, components of a multi-functional locator and a missile defense locator, an equipped chassis for a command post, and transport units for an early-warning radar system have been developed, and their tests are being completed,” Vladimir Dolbenkov has said in an interview with the Russian Defence magazine.
In June 2019, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that phased tests of various elements of the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) are being carried out with the launch of new missiles that have no analogues in the world.
Later, the Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko said that in 2020 there are plans to begin preliminary tests of the entire system.
The S-500 “Prometheus” (OKR “Triumfator-M”) is a new generation ground-to-air defence system. It provides a universal approach, using long-range and high-altitude interception with increased missile defence potential and is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
This promising system is capable of hitting not only ballistic missiles, but also aerodynamic targets (aircraft, helicopters, other air targets), as well as cruise missiles.
Source: Sputnik
