BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Russian Reconciliation Center announced that the Syrian forces left their positions in the de-escalation zone in southeast Idlib as a result of an alleged attack on their positions by the jihadist rebels.

The center claimed that about 200 gunmen from the Turkestan Islamic Party, backed by 20 cars, tanks and two armored vehicles, attacked the positions of the Syrian forces yesterday evening.

The report alleged that the Syrian Army was heavily bombarded by the jihadist forces, who also deployed attack drones to strike the military’s positions.

The center added, “During the attack by the Syrian forces on illegal armed groups, up to 50 militants were killed and 90 wounded. The Syrian forces lost 40 dead and 80 wounded.”

However, a field source in the Hama Governorate said he was not aware of any significant attack on the Syrian Army’s positions near the de-escalation last night. The source said the jihadists are mostly using artillery and rockets to strike the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the de-escalation zone.

