BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Asharq Al-Awsat publication this week that Israeli airstrikes inside Syria might lead to further destabilization inside Syria.
“Such actions … further destabilize the situation and could lead to an escalation,” Asharq Al-Awsat reported Lavrov as saying.
“Syria should not become a platform for implementing plans or settling accounts. The main task of all concerned forces must be to help restore peace to Syrian territory,” he added.
Last month, the situation along the Israeli-Lebanese border reached a tipping point when both the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah traded attacks.
What began as an Israeli attack on a Hezbollah compound in Damascus quickly turned into an intense conflict between the two forces, with the IDF using a suicide drone to attack the Hezbollah media center in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Hezbollah later retaliated by firing a guided missile at an Israeli military vehicle near the southern border of Lebanon.
Russia was one of the first countries to urge all parties to halt their hostilities and prevent any war from breaking out along the Lebanese border.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.