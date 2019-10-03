BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Asharq Al-Awsat publication this week that Israeli airstrikes inside Syria might lead to further destabilization inside Syria.

“Such actions … further destabilize the situation and could lead to an escalation,” Asharq Al-Awsat reported Lavrov as saying.

“Syria should not become a platform for implementing plans or settling accounts. The main task of all concerned forces must be to help restore peace to Syrian territory,” he added.

Last month, the situation along the Israeli-Lebanese border reached a tipping point when both the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah traded attacks.

What began as an Israeli attack on a Hezbollah compound in Damascus quickly turned into an intense conflict between the two forces, with the IDF using a suicide drone to attack the Hezbollah media center in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah later retaliated by firing a guided missile at an Israeli military vehicle near the southern border of Lebanon.

Russia was one of the first countries to urge all parties to halt their hostilities and prevent any war from breaking out along the Lebanese border.

