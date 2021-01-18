BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Israel to provide evidence of the alleged threat from Syria, pointing out that Tel Aviv’s constant strikes on the Arab Republic are a violation of international law.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow is ready to take all measures in order to eliminate threats to Israel’s security from the territory of the SAR, if any.

“So far, we have not received a concrete answer to this appeal, but we continue to insist,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister added that Russia is tough about the need to comply with the UN Security Council resolution on Lebanon, which is being violated by the Israelis who use Syrian airspace to strike Lebanese targets.

The Israeli Air Force has launched at least two attacks on the soil of the Syrian Arab Republic, with the most recent strikes taking place in the eastern governorate of Deir Ezzor.

Despite Israel’s policy of not commenting on airstrikes in Syria, the Syrian Ministry of Defense accused Tel Aviv of launching the raids from neighboring countries.