Russia’s law enforcement agencies eradicated 11 sleeper cells of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan in 2019, Igor Sirotkin, the head of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) Central Office, said on Saturday at a meeting of the counterterrorism commission in Dagestan.
“Despite substantial results, prerequisites are still in place in the republic for the establishment of new terror groups by supporters to radical religious spheres. It can be confirmed by the fact that the activity of eleven conspiratorial cells of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, with a total number of 30 members, was eradicated in 2019,” he said.
Those underground cells had operated in some areas of Dagestan, including its major cities and the capital of Makhachkala.
Along with this, Sirokin mentioned the encouraging results of preventive efforts.
“The measures taken by law enforcement agencies helped to prevent acts of terror in the region in 2019 along with terror-related crimes and helped largely to disunite accomplices to terrorism ideology,” he stressed.
Earlier, NAC Chairman and Director of the Russian FSB Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov said that a total of 15 terror-related crimes had been prevented in the North Caucasus in 2019.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.