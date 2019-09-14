BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Russian military allegedly prevented the Israeli Air Force from conducting three different attacks on Syria since the start of September, Independent Arabia reported on Friday.

Citing a Russian source, the Independent said the Russian military threatened to bring down the Israeli warplanes using their own fighter jets or their S-400 system.

Once such attack was allegedly foiled by the Russian military at turn of the month. In particular, the report said the Russian military prevented an Israeli attack on a missile battery in the Qassioun Mountain area of Damascus.

Another foiled attack allegedly took place in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, when an Israeli fighter jet was heading northwest towards the Syrian coast.

“These developments prompted Netanyahu (Israeli PM) to visit Russia urgently to try to persuade Putin (Russian President) to continue his policy of turning a blind eye to Israel’s attacks in Syria; however, the Russian president told his Israeli visitor that his country would not allow them to harm Assad’s forces or weapons supplied to the regime, saying that allowing this would be considered collusion with Israel and a nuisance for the Russians, especially since Russia considers itself the savior of the Syrian regime,” the publication claimed.

The publication’s claims coincided with a previous report from several Russian publications about Russian Su-35 jets intercepting Israeli warplanes near the Lebanese border.

Neither Russian nor Israel has commented on these claims.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 10
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    10
    Shares
ALSO READ  Breaking: US bombs jihadist group near Idlib city, dozens killed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

6
Discuss

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri EslamiGryzjeffglobalCatalanJohn Wallace Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Time will tell if there are no more Israeli air strikes. About time and should have been done ages ago but better late than never.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 13:03
Emile
Guest
Emile
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It seems that they agree to move back all iranian facilities 80 km away from Israel’s borders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 12:50
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Done already, for months if not a year. And it changed nothing in Nutt-a-Yahoo’s belligerent behavior, and the reason is simple : as long as Iran or Lebanon exist as integral nations and peoples, he will simply never run out of pseudo-motives proclaimed unilaterally to justify an endless aggression scheme designed to destroy and dominate. No matter if they are all addressed one by one by the Russians or anyone else on the ground, like this 80km thing, and Hezbollah’s stated withdrawal from Syria, two demands that were technically met, the mad PM will bring up more unacceptable ones down… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 19:27
Catalan
Guest
Catalan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

where is daeshbagsux defending sionists?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 14:35
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’m here! Oh, you know, Zionists are far too nice!
Bibi is a chickenhawk.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 20:46
jeffglobal
Guest
jeffglobal
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Is it just me, but why those 3? Russia has continually turned off the S300s given to Syria on multiple occasions, so why report they stopped anything?
Didn’t Putin just meet with the Israeli PM?
Why did only the domestically produced IRANIAN anti-missile system work and shoot down the US stealth global hawk?
Think, think, think.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-14 18:29