Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov on Friday slammed US actions in Syria as “destructive, inconsistent”, especially those regarding the country’s oil fields.
On Elimination of Former Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
According to the senior official, the Russian military does not possess any reliable information about the results of an American operation aimed at eliminating Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“Our military working on the ground does not have reliable information about the conduct and the results of the mentioned operation to eliminate ex-Daesh field commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi”, Syromolotov said, stressing that the Russian Defence Ministry had already commented on the matter.
US President Donald Trump said on 27 October that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a US operation in Idlib, Syria.
Commenting on the claim, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Moscow did not have reliable information that the US military had carried out an operation to eliminate al-Baghdadi.
Daesh later confirmed the death of al-Baghdadi and named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as their new leader.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.